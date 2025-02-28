Viral: Camarines Norte students perform Lady Gaga’s ‘Abracadabra’ for junior prom

A video of students dancing to Lady Gaga‘s latest single, “Abracadabra,” in a formal school event earned the attention of Filipinos.

Jhon Karlo Panol, a faculty member at the Jose Panganiban National High School (JPNHS) in Camarines Norte, shared a clip of their Grade 10 students dancing to the song in full production mode.

According to his caption, the event is JPNHS’ “Junior Ball” featuring the students’ “discotillion.”

“Discotillion” is a blend of the words disco and cotillion, a formal choreographed dance performed by young men and women.

“A waltz in burning red,” Panol wrote on TikTok.

The song features the lyrics “Like a poem said by a lady in red.”

His video was reshared on the X (formerly Twitter) platform by a fan of the pop singer, further earning viral status.

Abracadabra being performed at a junior-senior prom with full production in red ball gowns and coat was not on my bingo card fck the charts this song is an immortal hit pic.twitter.com/PXcLPWd70R — Kim What (@ilovedinoman) February 26, 2025

Panol also provided more background about the event in the comments section of his post.

According to him, the dance was 24 minutes long and was a “combination of elegant waltz to modern songs.”

He also answered speculations about the “costly” junior’s prom.

“‘Di naman po ito compulsory, purely voluntary po ang pagsali nila,” Panol wrote.

The event was held at the Roy Padilla Sr. Memorial Stadium.

Some TikTok users tagged Lady Gaga in the comments section, saying that she “needed” to see the performance.

“Abracadabra” is the second single from the Grammy award-winning artist’s upcoming album “Mayhem.”

Its dance-pop energy and bold theatrical visuals for its music video have drawn comparisons to her earlier works like “The Fame Monster” album.

The song also features a dramatic vocal delivery reminiscent of Gaga’s early songs.

“Abracadabra” has since topped Billboard charts since its release.