Who’s who: Celebrities, social media personalities in SB19’s ‘Dungka’ MV

P-pop boy group SB19 just dropped the music video for their track “Dungka,” which features various celebrities and social media personalities.



The music video, helmed by Kebs Balagtas of YouMeUs MNL, features an impressive roster of guest stars, including Mimiyuuuh, Maymay Entrata, Alodia Gosiengfiao, Sassa Gurl, Jayat, Kween Yasmin, Malupiton, Ghost Wrecker, Shehyee, Smugglaz, Pat Lasaten, Agnes Reoma and Vice Ganda, whose presence added a deeper layer of impact to the project.

It reflects the chaotic but vibrant world of urban Manila, serving as a tribute to individuality, community, and the unfiltered beauty of everyday life, where people of diverse classes and backgrounds come together to raise their voices and stand up for something bigger than themselves.

SB19 said they brought in the artists and personalities who they “felt matched the spirit of what we wanted to say.”

“They’re people who also want to speak up, who want change, who want to be part of a movement that challenges a flawed system. Everything just fell into place. The concept, the message—it all aligned. It felt like the right time to show people that we can do this now—that this is where SB19 is,” SB19 said in a collective statement.

“We also wanted to share that power, that message, with everyone: that movements and revolutions aren’t just for celebrities or people in certain positions. No matter who you are or where you’re from, you can take part in change. That’s really the heart of the idea,” they added.

For SB19, bringing up their Vice Ganda, whom they call Ate Vice, “just made perfect sense.”

“Her personality and connection to the public really aligned with the message we were trying to send,” the group added.

In conceptualizing the video, the group said the urban Manila’s energy stood out to them.

“Our idea was to highlight our group’s diversity and showcase each member’s unique personality. From there, it grew into something bigger, bringing in people from all walks of life to reflect the extraordinariness in our differences,” SB19 said.

The “Dungka” music video was released with no teaser, surprising fans.

It has so far garnered over 305,000 views and is the #5 trending video for music on YouTube since it was released at noon.

The song is part of SB19’s latest EP “Simula at Wakas.”

The group also released an official music video for their other single, “Time,” also part of “Simula at Wakas.” The music video, under the direction of 1032 Lab, currently has nearly 200,000 views and is the #8 trending for music on YouTube.

The two singles were released under Sony Music Entertainment and 1Z Entertainment.

SB19 will start their world tour on May 31 at the Philippine Arena.

—Janelle Liong and Rosette Adel