‘Su-paw-star pups’: What happened when world’s tallest, shortest dogs meet

The world’s tallest and shortest dogs have finally met – thanks to Guinness World Records, which is marking its 70th anniversary this year.

Great Dane “Reggie” from Idaho, standing at 1.007 meters, was introduced to “Pearl,” a 9.14-centimeter chihuahua from Florida with a 91.56 cm height difference between the two.

The meet-up happened earlier this month in Idaho, where “Pearl” and her owner, Vanesa Semler, flew in to visit “Reggie” and his human, Sam Johnson Reiss.

“Reggie” carefully tiptoed around his tiny guest while “Pearl” eagerly played along.

“It was a little nerve-wracking at first,” Sam said, “but Reggie was very kind and cautious with Pearl.”

Vanesa added, “That’s an amazing quality… it shows how caring and loving he is!”

Sam said there was a “little bit of anxiety” when they brought the smallest dog in the world to meet the tallest dog in the world.

“…But I think he was very gentle [and] very, very kind [to Pearl], as best as he could be. And then, when he was done, he was done,” Sam said.

Vanesa agreed that “I think that was the main reason, he was trying to be careful around her, so I think that may be the main reason he wanted to stay away because he was really, you know, gentle with her.”

Both dogs had such a great day that when the pup-arazzi turned to the owners to hear their thoughts on the day. The two also took some well-earned naps.

“[Big dogs and small dogs] are just more alike than they are different!” Sam said, proving the two dogs could be “friends fur-ever.”

— With John Marwin Elao