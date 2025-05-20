The Juans drops MV for song on ‘situationship’ featuring Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas

Filipino pop-rock band The Juans released a single asking the ultimate situationship question: “Ano Ba Talaga Tayo?” on May 14.

The band’s latest song captures the emotional limbo that many experience in a situationship.

Inspired by real stories and the realities of modern dating, “Ano Ba Talaga Tayo?” explores how easy it is to get stuck in the talking stage that might lead nowhere, and how hard it is to walk away when your heart is already all in.

The story comes to life in a song film starring actors and real-life couple Miles Ocampo and Elijah Canlas, directed by former child actor John Manalo.



On social media, many said they felt emotional about The Juans’ latest single and music video.

“Mapanakit ka The Juans!” a Facebook user said.

“Grabe to, ang sakit na agad! Tara sabay sabay masaktan!” another wrote.

“Relapse at 10pm,” a Facebook user commented.

“Sabiiii na nga ba sila ang [nasa] MV eh,” another wrote, referring to Elijah and Miles.

Miles and Elijah previously starred in another music video for “Multo” by Cup of Joe, released in March.

READ: Miles Ocampo, Elijah Canlas star in Cup of Joe’s ‘Multo’ music video

Meanwhile, the official music video for “Ano Ba Talaga Tayo?” can be streamed on YouTube and all digital

platforms.

—Rosette Adel