Watch: SB19’s Stell joins viral ‘What Hapen, Vella?’ craze with Cristopher Diwata

SB19’s Stell is the latest to join the viral “What hafen, Vella?” trend taking over social media.

In a TikTok video posted by Taylor Lautner impersonator Cristopher Diwata on Thursday, May 22, Stell joined him in delivering the viral “What hafen, Vella?” lines.

Cristopher originally delivered these lines in 2013 on “It’s Showtime: Kalokalike,” portraying Lautner’s Jacob Black role from “Twilight.”

More than ten years later, the video resurfaced online and went viral again, inspiring many to recreate the famous “What hafen, Vella?” lines.

This also landed Cristopher ads, guestings and collaborations.

Cristopher also went back on “It’s Showtime” on May 19, Monday, and uttered his trending lines.

Meanwhile, his latest video with Stell also gained traction with many leaving humorous comments.

“Sino po sa kanila si Stell?” one TikTok user joked.

“Parang ‘di bagay kay Pablo short hair?” a TikTok user also said in jest.

“Ngayon lang ako naka online, bagong member ba yan sa SB19?” another quipped.

A TikTok user commented that it is the “collab we didn’t know we actually needed.”

Stell himself commented, “OMGGGGG AKO YAN,” garnering over 9,400 likes.



Cristopher’s video with Stell, on the other hand, has so far earned over 64,700 likes, 6,104 shares, 1,358 comments and 2,074 saves.

— Rosette Adel and Janelle Liong