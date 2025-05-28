International ‘Materialists’ trailer teases more romance from A24, Celine Song

The international trailer for “Materialists,” the upcoming romantic comedy from A24 and acclaimed director Celine Song, has been unveiled.

The latest trailer comes two months after Columbia Pictures Philippines released the first trailer for the film featuring Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans and Pedro Pascal in a love triangle.

It also dropped the official movie poster featuring the three actors in March.

“She’s the perfect matchmaker, but who is her perfect match? Dakota Johnson, Chris Evans, and Pedro Pascal are caught up in a love triangle in ‘Materialists,’ the newest romcom from A24,” Columbia Pictures said.

The movie follows the success of the award-winning film “Past Lives,” by Song.

“Materialists” is produced by David Hinojosa, Christine Vachon, Pamela Koffler and Song.

“‘Materialists’ is out to catch people’s hearts in Philippine theaters soon,” Columbia Pictures said.

— Rosette Adel