Nadine Lustre previews ‘Donuts’ music video with warrior princess teaser

Nadine Lustre has offered a first glimpse of the upcoming music video for her latest single, “Donuts,” through a nearly 30-second teaser.

The short clip features Nadine as a warrior princess, hinting at a visual concept that reimagines pre-colonial Philippine royalty through a post-apocalyptic lens.

Nadine posted the teaser on her Instagram account, tagging Apl.de.Ap of the Black Eyed Peas, and captioning it, “Pay me donuts if you want me in the room.”

It has so far garnered 31,000 likes and 234 comments.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)

Nadine also serves as the music video’s creative director, with the teaser showing a world that brings together traditional and futuristic elements.

The upcoming music video features global hip-hop superstar Apl.de.Ap, who appears on the track.

The full music video is scheduled to premiere on Friday, September 18, at 8 p.m. Philippine time through Nadine’s official YouTube channel.

“Donuts” is Nadine’s second musical offering this year, following “Personal.”

The hip-hop-driven track was written by Nadine, Andric Ivo Empreso and Jan Roberts Baloloy, with production by Khalil Atienza, Elijiah Wudz Bitacura and Isagani Palabyab.

The single is currently available on digital music platforms worldwide through Cool Girl Records.

Prior to the teaser for the “Donut” MV, Nadine has been posting stills featuring her and Apl-de.Ap.

View this post on Instagram A post shared by Nadine Lustre (@nadine)