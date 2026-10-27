Maris Racal turns big wants into mini moments in new music video

Actress Maris Racal embraces her pop-star side in a new music video where everything she wants transforms into a miniature version of itself.

The video brings a playful twist to the song’s “make it mini” theme.

Featuring edgy outfits, chrome accents and a hyperpop soundtrack, the MV combines fashion-forward visuals with a concept built around making things smaller.

The MV is part of a campaign for Maya Black’s Mini Payments feature, which allows eligible purchases made using the Maya Black Credit Card to be converted into installment payments.

Turning big purchases into smaller payments

While the MV plays with the idea of shrinking everyday objects, the campaign draws a parallel with managing larger expenses through installment plans.

Eligible purchases can be converted into three, six, nine or 12 monthly payments, subject to applicable terms and charges.

Cardholders can select an eligible transaction, choose a preferred payment period and monitor their installment plan through the Maya app.

The feature is intended for bigger-ticket expenses, such as gadgets and household appliances, allowing eligible cardholders to spread payments over time rather than pay the full amount upfront.

The music video featuring Maris is available on YouTube. It has so far garnered 19 million views since it was posted on October 17.

