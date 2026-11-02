BINI pays tribute to Philippines’ ASEAN chairship journey with ‘Sama-Sama Tayo’

From the concert stage to regional diplomacy, BINI is lending its voice to the Philippines’ ASEAN chairship with a new music video paying tribute to the country’s hosting of the 48th ASEAN Summit in Cebu.

The Nation’s Girl Group and official Philippine Tourism Ambassadors released “Sama-Sama Tayo” on Saturday, October 31, looking back at the summit held in Cebu last May, which marked the start of the Philippines’ chairship journey.

The Department of Tourism (DOT), in collaboration with the Office of the Social Secretary, released the video as part of its efforts to use Filipino music and artists to share the country’s ASEAN story with a wider audience.

“BINI has been tapped to be part of this initiative because they bring the energy, creativity, and aspirations of today’s Filipino youth,” Tourism Secretary Dita Angara-Mathay said.

“As we host ASEAN, we hope to harness BINI’s influence to bring the message of the Philippine Chairship beyond the leaders’ table and into the hearts of a wider community of people connected by a shared purpose,” she added.

The song was composed by Ejay Yatco, Paw Castillo and Moophs, who also produced the track. Yatco handled the original arrangement, while Mel Cortez and Lai Sison of the DOT worked on the video’s post-production.

BINI’s release follows SB19’s “Together in Motion,” the official song of the 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits. Its music video premiered on October 3.

Like BINI, SB19 is an official Philippine Tourism Ambassador. The DOT said both groups were chosen for the hope and positivity they inspire among their fans and the wider communities they reach through music.

The Philippines is also working to establish an ASEAN Center of Excellence for Creative Industries in Manila, an initiative that has received public support from Indonesia.

The 49th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits will be held from November 16 to 18 at the Philippine International Convention Center in Pasay City.

The “Sama-Sama Tayo” music video is available on the DOT’s official social media accounts and YouTube channel.

As of writing, the music video has garnered 85,000 views and 6,900 likes on YouTube; 571,000 views, 30,600 likes, and 4,400 shares on Facebook; and 1.3 million views, 20,000 likes, and 10,000 reposts on X, formerly Twitter.

SAMA SAMA TAYO, TOGETHER! 🇵🇭🌸 As the Philippines’ ASEAN Chairship comes full circle, our Tourism Ambassadors and the nation’s girl group, @BINI_ph, pays tribute to the 48th ASEAN Summit and Related Summits in Cebu — the milestone that marked the beginning of our Chairship journey and set the stage for a year of meaningful connections, shared experiences, and a stronger ASEAN community. One region, one shared future. Crossing the seas together, we sail as one! ❤️ Sama-Sama Tayo

🎤 Performed by: BINI

🎼 Composed by: Ejay Yatco, Paw Castillo, & Moophs

🎶 Original Arrangement by: Ejay Yatco

🎹Produced by: Moophs

🎥Post-Production by: Mel Cortez & Lai Sison #ASEAN2026 #SamaSamaTayo #LoveThePhilippines — Tourism Philippines (@TourismPHL) October 31, 2026

—Rosette Adel