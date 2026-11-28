For some Filipino content creators, making videos started as a hobby. For others, it became a way to connect with people, share their stories, and eventually open doors to opportunities they never imagined.

During the November 5 TikTok Awards Philippines 2026, several creators shared how the platform changed their lives, from helping them achieve personal milestones to giving them a space to express themselves and reach communities beyond their immediate circles.

Eleven Filipino creators represented the Philippines at the inaugural TikTok Awards Southeast Asia 2026 in Bali, Indonesia, on Friday, November 27.

READ: TikTok Awards Philippines 2026: Davao Conyo, 10 other Filipino creators to represent PH in Bali

Among the most personal accounts was that of Davao Conyo, or Phillip Hernandez, who recalled how the platform made content creation feel more accessible regardless of someone’s appearance, surroundings or resources.

Davao Conyo said that before joining TikTok, there was a perception that only people with attractive homes, expensive equipment, good lighting and carefully curated surroundings could become content creators.

But the platform changed that outlook.

“Hindi ko sabihing pangit yung mga friends ko ha. Pero it made us feel na kahit yung background namin sampayan, kahit yung background namin manukan, or kahit sino pa yan, pwede kaming mag-content, at saka pwede kaming makapagpasaya ng tao,” Davao Conyo said.

Beauty content creator Paula Pelaez also shared some of the milestones made possible through content creation, including finally buying a house and a car after five years of making videos.

“Dahil po sa TikTok, thank you so much, TikTok, kasi I finally bought a house. I finally bought a car. And, oh my God, Mama! Dito na naman ako, Mama! Papa, I love you,” Paula said.

Lifestyle content creator Belle Rodolfo also spoke about how embracing one’s identity and sharing personal experiences online can help others feel represented.

Reflecting on the support received from different communities, the lifestyle creator recalled how fellow beauty enthusiasts, gym communities, and even strangers approached them to express their support.

Some viewers also shared how Belle’s discussions about representation encouraged them to come out to their parents.

Belle said the experience reinforced the importance of remaining authentic rather than focusing solely on views and followers.

“I hope that all of us here never ever get tired of being who we are out loud. This is for the girls and the gays,” she said.

The 11 Philippine representatives earned their spots after winning their respective categories at the local TikTok Awards held at the Manila Polo Club in Makati City on November 5.

Leading the delegation is Davao Conyo who won Creator of the Year. The other winners include Jericho Mark Asis, Louise Anne Nagal, Margaux Nonato, Juri Imao, Spencer Serafica, Paula Pelaez, Belle Rodolfo, Jomar Yee, Ryssi Avila and Aeriel Jan Tolentino.

They competed against creators from Indonesia, Malaysia, Singapore, Thailand and Vietnam at the regional awards in Bali.

—Rosette Adel, Geraldine Santos