Philippines’ Q3 agricultural output up 1.8% y/y

The Philippines‘ agricultural and fisheries production grew at an annual pace of 1.8% by value in the third quarter, the government said on Wednesday.

Crops, which accounted for 53.9% of the sector’s overall output, increased 1.8%, with paddy rice up 1.0% and corn up 2.5%, data showed ahead of Thursday’s third-quarter GDP report.

Livestock output rose 4.0%, while poultry production expanded 6.4%. Fisheries output declined 4.2%.

Increased food prices owing to weather disturbances and a sharp rise in sugar prices, along with pressures from non-food factors, could keep Philippine inflation elevated in the coming month, according to the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas.

