The Philippines’ agricultural and fisheries production contracted at an annual pace of 0.6% by value in the second quarter, government data showed on Monday.

Crops, which accounted for about 55% of the sector’s overall production, declined 2.8% despite a 0.7% rise in paddy rice harvest. Livestock increased 2.1%, fisheries fell 2.3%, and poultry production expanded 7.8%.

—Reporting by Neil Jerome Morales and Enrico Dela Cruz; Editing by Kanupriya Kapoor