Pinoy creates app that alerts commuters before their stop

A Filipino developed a mobile application to help weary commuters who want to sleep during their journey without worrying about missing their stops.

Alvin Joseph “AJ” Valdez launched Astray, a commute companion app that allows travelers set an alarm that alerts them when they are nearing their destination, in case they want to sleep or rest during their journey.

Users only need to set their destination, choose a radius for their “alert distance,” and set the alarm.

The app also alerts the users when they go off route, warning them if they are heading away from their stop.

It also runs in the background, allowing users to keep their phones in their pocket while they sleep or rest.

Valdez said the app is especially helpful for solo commuters who do not have companions to wake them up when they want to rest during travel.

“Alam ko ‘yung feeling ng mga nag co-commute sa Metro Manila na pagod sa byahe. That’s why I made Astray – Commute Companion app para makapagpahinga ‘pag nakaupo na sa bus [or] UV Express [or] MRT [or] LRT,” he said on Threads on Monday, September 28.

“Mag a-alarm siya ‘pag malapit na bababaan mo ‘pag nag-set ka ng destination para ‘di ka lumagpas,” the app developer added.

Valdez said that the app is free for iOS users.

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In another post, Valdez said the app is also recommended for international travelers who want to rest without missing scenic spots along their journey.

“Set your destination and it will wake you when you’re near it. This is also best for travelers who doesn’t want to miss a scenery (ex. Mt. Fuji),” he wrote.

Valdez also shared that he tried the app when his family traveled to Taiwan last May.

“Nag-book kami ng tour and since malayo ‘yung biyahe, ginamit ko ‘yung ginawa kong app para makapag-nap muna. Nag-alarm siya nung malapit na kami,” he wrote.

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The app works with buses, trains, jeepneys and tricycles.

It uses smart geofencing to monitor users’ locations and notify them when they are nearing their destination.

“No more missed stops, no more ‘Wait, where am I?'” the app description reads.

“Your commute shouldn’t require constant attention. Astray handles the job of watching your location so you don’t have to,” it added.

Some Filipino commuters sleep or nap during their journeys, particularly during early-morning commutes to work and other commitments.

For some, sleeping during their commute provides an opportunity to rest before reaching their destination.