Philippine President Ferdinand Marcos Jr has appointed congressman Ralph Recto as his finance minister, GMA News reported on Thursday, quoting the lawmaker’s wife.

Recto would replace Benjamin Diokno who served as finance secretary since Marcos took office in June 2022. Neither Recto nor his wife immediately replied to Reuters requests for comment and confirmation.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Karen Lema; Editing by Martin Petty