How Charo Santos reacted to a meme of her, Regine Velasquez at Angeline Quinto’s wedding

By
Jeline Malasig
-
April 29, 2024 - 3:19 PM
726
ABS-CBN media executive Charo Santos-Concio in Quiapo Church during Angeline Quinto's wedding on April 27, 2024 (charosantos/Instagram)

A meme featuring former ABS-CBN CEO Charo Concio-Santos and songstress Regine Velasquez attending the wedding of Kapamilya singer-actress Angeline Quinto reached the ex-“Maalala Mo Kaya” host.

Online user @DarnaImpakta on April 27 noticed an image of Charo with a neutral expression while Regine, who was standing beside her, was gleefully talking to ABS-CBN chief operating officer for broadcast, Cory Vidanes.

“Naingayan po si Ma’am Charo,” the user wrote with a laughing-with-tears emoji.

The post has earned 2,100 likes on the social media platform.

It was reposted by another user with a different caption, which made its way to Charo herself.

She shared the post as an Instagram Story with the text:

“Ang kuleeet!”

Charo also tagged Regine in her post.

Screengrab from Charo Concio-Santos’ Instagram Story posted on April 28, 2024 (charosantos/Instagram)

Charo, Regine and Cory were among the guests at Angeline and her non-showbiz partner and fellow Black Nazarene devotee, Nonrev Daquina’s wedding held on April 25 at the Quiapo Church.

Some moments from the event trended online, such as Vice Ganda fixing Angeline’s bridal gown and Sarah Geronimo walking down the aisle and attracting attention.

RELATED: Netizens zoom in on moments during Angeline Quinto’s Quiapo Church wedding

