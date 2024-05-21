Clint Bondad’s sole Instagram following of Tom Rodriguez leaves netizens curious

Social media users were abuzz after it was noticed that model-actor Clint Bondad was only following one person on Instagram — actor Tom Rodriguez.

A user on the X (formerly Twitter) platform on Tuesday said that the ex-boyfriend of Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is only following @akosimangtomas, the Instagram handle of Tom.

“Just in: Clint Bondad is only following Tom Rodriguez on Instagram, no one else,” X user @auntieselinamo wrote on May 21.

Just in: Clint Bondad is only following Tom Rodriguez on Instagram, no one else. pic.twitter.com/mRBMj1R7Tk — Auntie Selina (@auntieselinamo) May 21, 2024

Clint has 618,000 Instagram followers, but the sole account he follows so far is the actor’s.

Tom is also following him on the platform, along with over 1,000 accounts.

Clint’s Instagram account following expectedly intrigued some Pinoys who noticed the case.

“Interesting,” a user commented.

“Bakit kaya?!” another user exclaimed.

“New couple. Charizz,” quipped a different user.

Clint previously earned buzz on Instagram at the height of the COVID-19 pandemic when he suddenly shared cryptic IG Stories, with some as post-breakup sentiments.

He was previously linked to Catriona.

Clint also shared messages from Miss Universe Organization owner Anne Jakrajutatip through IG Stories before, where he implied that she blocked him.

Clint has not yet publicly commented on his sole Instagram following.

There are also no public comments from Tom so far.