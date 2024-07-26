Philippine peso and Taiwan dollar inch higher; rupiah slips

By
Reuters
-
July 26, 2024 - 5:22 PM
File photo of foreign exchange. (The STAR/KJ Rosales)

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
CurrencyLatest bidPrevious dayPct Move
Japan yen153.600153.93+0.21
Sing dlr1.3421.3433+0.07
Taiwan dlr32.77532.838+0.19
Korean won1383.8001383-0.06
Baht36.17036.21+0.11
Peso58.45058.58+0.22
Rupiah16290.00016245-0.28
Rupee83.69883.6975
Ringgit4.6594.66+0.02
Yuan7.2337.245+0.17
Change so far in 2024
CurrencyLatest bidEnd 2023Pct Move
Japan yen153.600141.060-8.16
Sing dlr1.3421.319-1.73
Taiwan dlr32.77530.735-6.22
Korean won1383.8001288.000-6.92
Baht36.17034.165-5.54
Peso58.45055.388-5.24
Rupiah16290.00015395.000-5.49
Rupee83.69883.208-0.59
Ringgit4.6594.590-1.48
Yuan7.2337.098-1.87

 —Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu

