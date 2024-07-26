Philippine peso and Taiwan dollar inch higher; rupiah slips

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.
|CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR
|Currency
|Latest bid
|Previous day
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.600
|153.93
|+0.21
|Sing dlr
|1.342
|1.3433
|+0.07
|Taiwan dlr
|32.775
|32.838
|+0.19
|Korean won
|1383.800
|1383
|-0.06
|Baht
|36.170
|36.21
|+0.11
|Peso
|58.450
|58.58
|+0.22
|Rupiah
|16290.000
|16245
|-0.28
|Rupee
|83.698
|83.6975
|–
|Ringgit
|4.659
|4.66
|+0.02
|Yuan
|7.233
|7.245
|+0.17
|Change so far in 2024
|Currency
|Latest bid
|End 2023
|Pct Move
|Japan yen
|153.600
|141.060
|-8.16
|Sing dlr
|1.342
|1.319
|-1.73
|Taiwan dlr
|32.775
|30.735
|-6.22
|Korean won
|1383.800
|1288.000
|-6.92
|Baht
|36.170
|34.165
|-5.54
|Peso
|58.450
|55.388
|-5.24
|Rupiah
|16290.000
|15395.000
|-5.49
|Rupee
|83.698
|83.208
|-0.59
|Ringgit
|4.659
|4.590
|-1.48
|Yuan
|7.233
|7.098
|-1.87
