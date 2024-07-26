Philippine peso and Taiwan dollar inch higher; rupiah slips

The following table shows rates for Asian currencies against the dollar at 0202 GMT.

CURRENCIES VS U.S. DOLLAR Currency Latest bid Previous day Pct Move Japan yen 153.600 153.93 +0.21 Sing dlr 1.342 1.3433 +0.07 Taiwan dlr 32.775 32.838 +0.19 Korean won 1383.800 1383 -0.06 Baht 36.170 36.21 +0.11 Peso 58.450 58.58 +0.22 Rupiah 16290.000 16245 -0.28 Rupee 83.698 83.6975 – Ringgit 4.659 4.66 +0.02 Yuan 7.233 7.245 +0.17 Change so far in 2024 Currency Latest bid End 2023 Pct Move Japan yen 153.600 141.060 -8.16 Sing dlr 1.342 1.319 -1.73 Taiwan dlr 32.775 30.735 -6.22 Korean won 1383.800 1288.000 -6.92 Baht 36.170 34.165 -5.54 Peso 58.450 55.388 -5.24 Rupiah 16290.000 15395.000 -5.49 Rupee 83.698 83.208 -0.59 Ringgit 4.659 4.590 -1.48 Yuan 7.233 7.098 -1.87

—Compiled by Shivangi Lahiri in Bengaluru; Editing by Subhranshu Sahu