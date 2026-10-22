BSP raises key interest rate by 50 basis points

By
Reuters
-
October 22, 2026 - 3:47 PM
329
Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas (Philstar file photo)

MANILA  The Philippine central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% on Thursday, its fourth consecutive increase and larger than the market expected.

All 27 economists in a Reuters poll expected the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike its benchmark rate PHCBIR=ECI by a quarter of a percentage point.

  • The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said its action would make monetary policy appropriately restrictive
  • It said it is ready to take further monetary policy action when necessary
  • All 27 economists in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to raise its benchmark rate PHCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points, bringing cumulative tightening since April to 100 basis points
  • Annual inflation accelerated to 7.2% in September from August’s 6.1% due to increases in the prices of rice, electricity, ⁠fuel and transport
  • The economy grew 2.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier, its weakest pace since 2021, due to a slump in construction and softer domestic demand
  • The Philippine peso strengthened to 63.311 per US dollar after the interest rate hike
  • The central bank next meets on December 17 to review policy

—Reporting by Karen Lema, Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales; Editing by David Stanway and Christopher Cushing

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