BSP raises key interest rate by 50 basis points

— The Philippine central bank raised its key interest rate by 50 basis points to 5.50% on Thursday, its fourth consecutive increase and larger than the market expected.

All 27 economists in a Reuters poll expected the Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas to hike its benchmark rate PHCBIR=ECI by a quarter of a percentage point.

The Bangko Sentral ng Pilipinas said its action would make monetary policy appropriately restrictive

It said it is ready to take further monetary policy action when necessary

All 27 economists in a Reuters poll expected the central bank to raise its benchmark rate PHCBIR=ECI by 25 basis points, bringing cumulative tightening since April to 100 basis points

by 25 basis points, bringing cumulative tightening since April to 100 basis points Annual inflation accelerated to 7.2% in September from August’s 6.1% due to increases in the prices of rice, electricity, ⁠fuel and transport

The economy grew 2.3% in the second quarter from a year earlier, its weakest pace since 2021, due to a slump in construction and softer domestic demand

The Philippine peso strengthened to 63.311 per US dollar after the interest rate hike

The central bank next meets on December 17 to review policy

—Reporting by Karen Lema, Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales; Editing by David Stanway and Christopher Cushing