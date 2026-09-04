Annual inflation slows for fourth straight month in August to 6.1%

By
Reuters
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September 4, 2026 - 9:24 AM
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Poblacion-Makati-june-2021
Makati Poblacion skyscrapers spotted in Makati Avenue in this photo uploaded on Wikipedia by patrickroque01 on June 20, 2021 (Photo by  patrickroque01) 

MANILA — Philippine annual inflation PHCPI=ECI edged down to 6.1% in August from 6.2% in July, slowing for a fourth straight month as increases in food and utility prices eased, the statistics agency said on Friday.

  • The consumer price index was just above the 6% median forecast in a Reuters poll.
  • It was within the central bank’s 5.5% to 6.5% forecast for August.
  • The August print brought average inflation in the first eight months of 2026 to 5.2%.
  • Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 4.1% in August from 4.2% in July.
  • The central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points for the third consecutive meeting on August 27 to keep inflation in check.
  • The central bank next meets on October 22 to review policy.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales; Editing by John Mair

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