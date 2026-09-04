Annual inflation slows for fourth straight month in August to 6.1%

MANILA — Philippine annual inflation PHCPI=ECI edged down to 6.1% in August from 6.2% in July, slowing for a fourth straight month as increases in food and utility prices eased, the statistics agency said on Friday.
- The consumer price index was just above the 6% median forecast in a Reuters poll.
- It was within the central bank’s 5.5% to 6.5% forecast for August.
- The August print brought average inflation in the first eight months of 2026 to 5.2%.
- Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 4.1% in August from 4.2% in July.
- The central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points for the third consecutive meeting on August 27 to keep inflation in check.
- The central bank next meets on October 22 to review policy.
— Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales; Editing by John Mair