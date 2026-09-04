Annual inflation slows for fourth straight month in August to 6.1%

MANILA — Philippine annual inflation PHCPI=ECI edged down to 6.1% in August from 6.2% in July, slowing for a fourth straight month as increases in food and utility prices eased, the statistics agency said on Friday.

The consumer price index was just above the 6% median forecast in a Reuters poll.

It was within the central bank’s 5.5% to 6.5% forecast for August.

The August print brought average inflation in the first eight months of 2026 to 5.2%.

Core inflation, which excludes volatile food and energy prices, slowed to 4.1% in August from 4.2% in July.

The central bank raised its policy interest rate by 25 basis points for the third consecutive meeting on August 27 to keep inflation in check.

The central bank next meets on October 22 to review policy.

— Reporting by Mikhail Flores and Nestor Corrales; Editing by John Mair