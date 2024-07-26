Bela Padilla earns buzz for ‘floatie’ comment amid criticisms vs socialite’s flood remark

London-based actress Bela Padilla earned buzz when she posted an Instagram Story about floodwaters and a “floatie” which social media users think was about a socialite’s comment about the flood.

Metro Manila and other western parts of Luzon experienced flash floods and widespread flooding earlier this week due to the southwest monsoon (habagat) enhanced by Super Typhoon Carina.

Thousands of families were forced to evacuate from their homes while at least 14 people lost their lives during the onslaught.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that around 1.3 million people were affected by the “Carina”-enhanced monsoon rains.

At least 1,400 farmers were also affected by the weather disturbance, with the damage to agriculture estimated at P9.7 million.

The event caused Metro Manila to be placed under a “state of calamity” which will allow the government to use its quick response funds to respond to the effects of the super typhoon-enhanced habagat.

Bela was among those who kept themselves updated about the events despite being on the other side of the globe.

One of the things she saw online was a clip of a socialite who was with her children inside a car as their vehicle passed through a flooded street with gutter-deep waters.

“So, first time for the kids to experience baha here in Manila,” the socialite said in a now-deleted video.

Her daughter later said, “Imagine if we just get a floatie and…”

“Safe kaya mag-floatie diyan, yaya?” the socialite said.

“I guess so, it’s just water, no? Should we try? We should wakeboard.”

The socialite then shared that their residence was not spared from the heavy rains, saying there was also “flooding” in their place.

She posted a video of what appeared to be a huge leak coming from their ceiling, which trailed down to the stairs.

Her remarks about the flood, particularly involving floaties and wakeboarding, failed to amuse Filipinos who felt it was “out of touch” given the number of Pinoys struggling because of the severe flooding at that time.

Some online users thought Bela was among those who aired her distaste at the content.

Trip ni Cat Arambulo, Binasag ni Bela Padilla Talagang, You can't buy class noh?!

🤣🤪😂 pic.twitter.com/SHNZ6zqmid — AltIndayBadiday (@AltIndayBadiday) July 26, 2024

“Get her,” another X user wrote, sharing the post which featured Bela’s Instagram Story and a screengrab of the socialite’s now-deleted video.

“You see people risking their lives for their loved ones and your question is if you and your kids can use a floatie here? Come on,” the actress said in an Instagram Story on July 25.

Bela accompanied her post with a picture of someone in a flooded street with pets placed in a basin.

“Could’ve been a nice teaching moment for your kids, but,” she added with a shrugging woman emoji.

At the height of the COVID-19 pandemic, the socialite also faced backlash for telling people to “stay at home,” calling them “motherf******.”

At that time, she watched a news report of people being arrested at checkpoints imposed for the enhanced community quarantine.

Filipinos were not amused with her rant, saying that minimum wage workers had no choice but to work for their families despite the lockdown.

The socialite later issued an apology for her words and said she would use the experience to “educate” herself and “strive to be better.”

“In all humility and sincerity, I would like to apologize for being insensitive. I didn’t mean to undermine anyone — hurt and offend everyone,” she said before.

