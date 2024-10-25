‘Boat buying?’: Cash aid giving amid ‘Kristine’ onslaught in Bicol region raises eyebrows

Cash giving in the middle of a tropical cyclone onslaught?

Some Filipinos wondered how cash aid could provide immediate relief to residents heavily affected by Severe Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami), whose houses were submerged in floodwaters.

A photo of Rep. Migz Villafuerte (Camarines Sur, Fifth District) handing a P500 bill to an elderly woman trapped in her flooded home gained attention, earning 1,900 laugh reactions on Facebook.

The photo was included in Villafuerte’s post on his Facebook page on Thursday, October 24, where he shared images of his relief efforts for those stranded for three days in the town of Nabua, Camarines Sur, due to Kristine.

Villafuerte said that his team, which included his trusted personal close-in security and friends, were able to rescue 17 individuals.

“More to come! But we need more teams!!” he wrote on Facebook.

One photo that drew attention was his giving a bill to an old woman while in a lifeboat, with many wondering how the cash can be utilized at that moment.

“Migs Villafuerte handing out cash to flooded residents in Cam Sur. Magpapa cash in yarn?” an X user wrote.

The comments section was also filled with Filipinos who hoped the lawmaker could give a more “useful” aid at that time instead.

“Sana pagkain na lang ibigay, wala din mapagbilhan,” a Facebook user wrote, earning 44 likes.

“Aanhin ‘yang kwarta kung wala naman mabibilhan? Jusmiyo,” another user commented.

“Jusmiyo, pagkain at tubig ang ibigay [niyo] po, anong gagawin sa pera, wala naman mabibilan,” wrote a different Filipino.

“Sure naman ako after ng baha na ‘yan, makakatulong naman ‘yang pera na inabot ni Cong. Kaso maling sitwasyon naman ‘yan, Cong,” another user commented.

“HAHAHA gutom na ang mga tao, tapos wala namang mabibilhan, binigyan mo pa sila ng pera. [Pagkain] na lang sana,” the user added, as translated to Filipino.

“Dapat pagkain ibigay mo, [aanhin’ ‘yan, saan ‘yan bibili,” another Pinoy wrote.

There is also a circulating video of Rep. LRay Villafuerte (Camarines Sur, Second District) allegedly giving out cash to people in the middle of waist-deep waters while he was standing on a lifeboat.

Diba nga ginawang timawa ng mga. Illafuete ang mga taga Cam Sur. Jusko. mamulat na sana kayo alisin nyo na sila sa Pwesto #KristinePh pic.twitter.com/zCkM6472Ob — K a h e l J a y 🇵🇸🇵🇭 Atin Ang WPS (@KahelJay) October 24, 2024

The video similarly earned flak as some Filipinos called him out for handing aid in such an “undignified” manner.

“Ang laking insulto sa taumbayan. Kaunting pera kapalit ng dignidad. Pulitikong ginamit ang lifeboat sa hanggang bewang na baha, tapos halos itaboy ang tao para hindi siya mahawakan,” sociologist Ash Presto wrote.

“The way common power-entrenched politicians have this God-complex giving away cash, treating Filipinos like animals in the middle of calamities, actually happens quite often and we should get angrier for it,” another online user said.

“Why would you give out cash when people are submerged in flood?… how would they consume that when [the] stores to buy goods they need are also flooded?…” a different Pinoy wrote.

“We should never trust people who offer aid but strip you [of] your dignity. There should be dignity in relief. We deserve better. Plus, it’s technically our money,” another online user commented.

Some online users, including former Commission on Elections commissioner Rowena Guanzon, called the cash aid giving “boat buying,” a play on the term “vote buying.”

ATTN COMELEC meron BOAT buying sa Naga #bardaqueen2025 pic.twitter.com/YYYN62kvLd — Rowena Guanzon (@rowena_guanzon) October 25, 2024

The former poll body official also called the attention of Comelec in her post on the X platform.

Meanwhile, actress Bela Padilla gave a reminder to everyone who are giving aid to the victims of the severe tropical storm.

“To everyone donating [or] helping [or] giving aid… I hope we remember not to strip people in need of their dignity. Nobody wants to ask for basic needs. Be thankful you are in the position to help,” she wrote on Friday, October 25.

It has amassed 4,100 likes and 800 reposts.

To everyone donating/helping/giving aid…I hope we remember not to strip people in need of their dignity. Nobody wants to ask for basic needs. Be thankful you are in the position to help. 🙏🏻 — Bela Padilla (@padillabela) October 24, 2024

In relief operations, in-kind donations such as ready-to-eat food like canned goods, bottled water, and packed noodles and other provisions like medicines and clothes for immediate aid are crucial.

While cash donations are also another option, they might not offer instant aid as those affected might be trapped in floodwaters or stores where they can buy provisions might be closed due to the weather disturbance.

In-kind donations, on the other hand, can provide quick relief to calamity victims by immediately helping them cope with their needs such as hunger, health, and hygiene.

Organizations such as Angat Buhay have started facilitating donations to “Kristine’s” victims.

Meanwhile, the Bicol Region, which includes Camarines Sur, was among those heavily battered by the tropical cyclone’s fury, turning streets into rivers and destroying structures and crops.

It was said to be the worst flooding in the region’s history in over five decades.

“Kristine” also displaced several families and communities and left at least 26 people dead, according to the police.

Meanwhile, three individuals are missing while nine were injured due to the impacts of the tropical cyclone’s torrential rains and strong winds.