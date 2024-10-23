Angat Buhay NGO launches donation drive for Naga City, Bicol areas affected by ‘Kristine’

Non-government organization Angat Buhay said it is ready to accept donations for its rescue operations aiding those severely affected by Tropical Storm Kristine (international name: Trami).

The Robredo-led NGO on Wednesday, October 23, announced that its donation channels for in-kind and cash donations are now open, encouraging the public to drop off items at the Museo ng Pag-asa.

The Museo ng Pag-asa is located at 84 Cordillera St., Sta Mesa Heights, Quezon City.

The NGO listed the provisions that are urgently needed by “Kristine”-hit individuals. These include food and water, hygiene kits, and other essentials like towels, flashlights, and power banks.

It also asked donors to “prioritize easy-to-eat food items for quick and convenient distribution,” consider donating the same items in bulk “to make loading, repacking, and distributing more efficient,” and to “avoid non-essential items” so the team could “focus on the most urgent needs.”

“Please note that we will prioritize purchasing vegetables, meat, and fish through our local partners in Naga for distribution to those in need,” the org said.

Angat Buhay said that the trucks handling in-kind donations will regularly depart from its office for Naga City, one of the areas heavily battered by the tropical cyclone.

The city is experiencing severe floods that have displaced families, destroyed crops, and wrecked several structures as “Kristine’s” winds and rainbands affect the Bicol Region.

Meanwhile, donors can contact Menard Mabutol for coordination through mobile number, 099-517-57380.

Those who wish to send cash donations can channel funds through its partner, the Kaya Natin! Movement for Good Governance and Ethical Leadership, a non-partisan NGO.

They only need to send their deposit slip or the screenshot of their transaction to the email [email protected] or through Viber or Telegram with the number 0995-771-4994.

Former vice president Leni Robredo also appealed for more rescue boats to be lent to Naga City and the Bicol Region to aid families and communities trapped and in need of essential provisions.

President Ferdinand Marcos Jr., her former rival in the 2022 national elections, said they are already beginning to mobilize their assets, which they will bring as far as Mindanao.

