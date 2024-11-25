Catholic leaders in Albay blame quarrying, poor infrastructure for flooding

Catholic leaders in Albay province are calling for accountability following the recent massive flooding, which they say was exacerbated by quarry operations and “substandard” public infrastructure.

The Diocese of Legazpi issued an open appeal Saturday, urging the Marcos administration and relevant agencies to take immediate action to address the root causes of the disaster.

“We appeal to our leaders… to take urgent and necessary action in this regard,” the letter said.

The appeal came as many residents continue to cope with the aftermath of a series of typhoons, with numerous communities still struggling to recover.

While acknowledging that heavy rainfall from the typhoons contributed to the flooding, the diocese emphasized that human-made factors—such as quarrying on the slopes of Mayon Volcano and other areas—along with poor infrastructure, intensified the damage.

The diocese also criticized what it called ineffective flood control projects, pointing to billions of pesos in government spending on infrastructure that failed to mitigate the impact of the storms.

“As pastors, we have endured the flooding and rains alongside our communities; opened our churches to shelter evacuees; and continue to collaborate with public servants and private volunteers to provide relief to those most affected by these disasters,” the diocese said.

“We have also listened to our people as they reject trite compliments about our resiliency and instead demand accountability and better governance,” they added.

In October, severe tropical storm “Kristine” brought heavy rain and widespread flooding to the Philippines, including the Bicol region.

On Nov. 15, Super Typhoon “Pepito” also battered the region, exacerbating the challenges faced by local communities.