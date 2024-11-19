‘Miss Evacuees 2024’: UP Tacloban dormers go viral for pageant roleplay amid ‘Pepito’

Some dormers of a state university in Tacloban made the most of their temporary stay in a library building during Super Typhoon Pepito‘s (international name: Man-yi) onslaught by dressing up as beauty queens.

A TikTok user posted a clip of some individuals wearing makeshift gowns made from blankets, towels, and shawls and quipped of staging “Miss Evacuees 2024.”

The individuals were seen strutting in the space in the middle of their temporary shelter, which served as their “runway.”

The video caught the attention of a pageant-centered account, which reposted the clip on Instagram on Monday, November 18.

“Bumabagyo na, pero tuloy ang puksaan ng ating mga sisters sa evacuation center. Nababawasan ang kaba at lungkot ng ating mga kababayan. Love that for you, mga sissy! May top 5 na po ba?” the account quipped.

It also amused some Pinoys in the comments.

“Nice idea ‘yung pagpasa ng payong, tapos rampa!” an online user wrote.

“Pampabawas lungkot at kaba, God bless them!!!” another Pinoy commented.

“Nakakawala ng kaba. Sana okay lang sila after the typhoon,” a different user wrote.

Other TikTok users claimed that the clip was taken at the University of the Philippines Tacloban, particularly on the third floor of its library building, where students temporarily stayed “due to the possible storm surge.”

On November 15, the university released an advisory that said:

“Dormitory residents who opted not to travel home and the dormitory managers are temporarily staying at the 3rd [third] floor of the Library Building until the typhoon has passed Eastern Visayas.”

“Some UPTC students who live in boarding houses in the city may request to join the dormers in this temporary quarters, if there are no government-designated evacuation centers in or near their area.”

Meanwhile, on that day, the preliminary competition of the Miss Universe 2024 was held in Mexico.

The Philippines, a pageant-obsessed country, watched for Chelsea Manalo, a 25-year-old Bulakenya model who impressed Pinoys with her elaborate national costume.

The beauty queen ended her journey as a Top 30 candidate. She was also given the continental title Miss Universe Asia, a new set of titles by the pageant.

‘Pepito’s’ wrath

Over the weekend, “Pepito” barreled through parts of Luzon and Visayas with typhoon-force winds and torrential rains that damaged structures and turned streets into rivers with its super typhoon strength.

The tropical cyclone, which was the sixth of its kind in less than a month, severely affected thousands of Filipinos whose homes were destroyed by its damaging wind gusts while intense rain affected agricultural crops.

“Pepito” came shortly after Super Typhoon Ofel, Typhoon Nika, Typhoon Marce, and Super Typhoon Leon barreled through the country in succession starting in late October.

The National Disaster Risk Reduction and Management Council said that the last three ones — “Nika,” Ofel,” and “Pepito” left some P478 million worth of damage to agriculture and infrastructure in Cagayan Valley, Central Luzon, and the Cordilleras.

