‘Epitome of strength, beauty’: MUPH org thanks Chelsea Manalo for representing Philippines

“With or without a crown, you are the epitome of Filpina strength and beauty, Chelsea!”

This was how Miss Universe Philippines organization described Philippine bet Chelsea Manalo after she finished her Miss Universe 2024 journey in the Top 30.

The pageant org also thanked the 25-year-old Bulakenya beauty saying they are proud of her.

“Thank you for giving the country a good fight! We’re proud of you!” Miss Universe Philippine org said.

The pageant org earlier congratulated Chelsea for her Top semifinals feat.

Chelsea made it to the Top 30 cut of the prestigious pageant but failed to advance to the Top 12.

She, however, wowed the pageant fans and crowd with her signature “Tampisaw walk” at the swimsuit round of the Miss Universe coronation night.

Chelsea is the first Filipino-American black candidate. She competed against 129 others in the 73rd edition of Miss Universe alongside fellow Filipino beauties Victoria Velasquez Vincent of New Zealand and Christina Dela Cruz Chalk of Great Britain.

The top 12 are now competing in the evening round of the finals being held in Mexico City.