Pinoy pageant fans rewatch Catriona Gray’s Miss Universe 2018 performance after Top 12 result

For Filipino pageant fans, Miss Universe 2018 Catriona Gray is considered the best Miss Universe titleholder.

They reiterated this after the Top 12 results were announced, in which the Philippine bet, Chelsea Manalo, failed to make the cut.

Chelsea entered the Top 30 of the 73rd edition of Miss Universe but she did not advance to the top 12.

READ: ‘We never doubted you one bit’: MUPH org congratulates Chelsea Manalo for Miss Universe Top 30 entry | ‘Let’s go!’: Chelsea Manalo cheered after entry to Miss Universe Top 30

The Bulakenya beauty was able to showcase her signature “tampisaw walk” during the Top 30 swimsuit round of the pageant.

READ: Chelsea Manalo impresses with ‘tampisaw walk’ in Miss Universe 2024 finals

Several were in disbelief that Chelsea was not called to the Top 12.

READ: ‘Sure na yon?’: Pinoys in disbelief after Chelsea Manalo ends Miss Universe 2024 journey in Top 30 | ‘Epitome of strength, beauty’: MUPH org thanks Chelsea Manalo for representing Philippines

To cope with the early pageant exit of Chelsea, Filipinos online quipped that they would be rewatching the full pageant performance of Catriona in December 2018 when she won the title in the pageant held in Bangkok, Thailand.

“Typing ‘Catriona Gray Miss Universe Full Performance 1080p,’ an X user posted.

filos leaving the MU live stream to watch Catriona Gray’s full performance: #MissUniverse2024 #Chel5sea pic.twitter.com/d7Fr8oFXix — rm (@_rojm) November 17, 2024

Other Pinoys are bringing back the videos of Catriona’s iconic “lava walk”.

Coping mechanism muna ang mga badeng mareng Catriona pic.twitter.com/CIizbkc5UY — ALTStarMagic 💫 (@AltStarMagic) November 17, 2024

Some are also congratulating Catriona, saying she remains their top Miss Universe.

Catriona is serving as the backstage host of the 73rd Miss Universe finals being held in Mexico City. This is her third time as a commentator along with co-host American TV personality Zuri Hall.

READ: Catriona Gray channels inner Thalía in photoshoot ahead of Miss Universe 2024 hosting

The main hosts are Miss Universe 2012 Olivia Culpo and Mario Lopez.