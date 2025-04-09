Vico with new phone? Facebook user shares behind-the-scenes of mayor’s clear selfie

A social media user joked about Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto having a “new” mobile phone as he shared a selfie of the reelectionist in clear resolution.

Ron Christian Angeles posted a Facebook Reel showing the millennial city chief thanking a supporter who wrote his name in front of their house with improvised materials.

Sotto later looks at Angeles and says, “May phone ka? Selfie ako.”

Angeles then posted the outtake, which features the mayor taking a selfie with the simple makeshift campaign material his supporter has.

“Ayan na, ha. Pinahiram ko na ng phone si Mayor para malinaw,” he wrote on a Facebook Reel with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji.

The Facebook Reel has reached viral status, garnering 41,400 likes, 3,800 shares, and 1,100 comments, including one from Sotto himself.

“Vico Sotto, nakakapagod na po kasi mag-explain. Hahahaha,” Angeles commented with a rolling-on-the-floor laughing emoji, referring to comments that Sotto had “upgraded” his phone.

“Ayus, may behind the scenes ka pa,” the mayor commented. It has amassed 13,000 laughing reactions.

“Kaya pala! May mga nag-aask kung nagpalit na ba siya ng phone,” another Facebook user commented with a laughing emoji.

“Grabe kasi ‘yung mga comment sa post ni mayor, naka-kurot na daw sa pondo, gumanda lang quality, eh nahusgahan na. Another resibo, hehe,” a different online user wrote.

Sotto also shared his selfie outtake on Tuesday, April 8, and gave a shoutout to his supporters, who, he said, could not wait for a tarpaulin to be displayed at their house, hence the improvised display of his name.

“Day 12 of 45. Shout out sa mga supporter na hindi na makapag-antay sa tarp,” he wrote on a Facebook post with emojis of a smiling-face-with sweat and folded hands.

Sotto was referring to the campaign period for local electoral bets like him in the 2025 midterm elections.

Sotto’s post had earned comments claiming that the mayor appeared to have “upgraded” his phone due to his selfie’s clear resolution.

In 2024, the mayor went viral for posting a video about Pasig’s distribution of Christmas packages.

Social media users noticed his phone’s less-than-stellar video resolution and joked that he used the city’s CCTV to record himself.

According to financial consultant and motivational speaker Chinkee Tan, Sotto owns a “simple” phone that comes free with the latter’s plan with a telecommunications network.

ALSO READ: Vico Sotto responds to comments on phone resolution