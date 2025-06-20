‘Walang katotohanan’: Comelec debunks online claims of deleting 2025 election files

The Commission on Elections (Comelec) has denied online claims that it deleted all files related to the 2025 national and local midterm elections, dismissing the speculation as false.

On Wednesday, June 18, the poll body flagged several Facebook posts claiming it had deleted its election files, stating that there is “no truth” to the allegation.

“Walang katotohanan ang kumakalat na pahayag na binura ng COMELEC ang lahat ng files na may kinalaman sa 2025 National and Local Elections, pati na ang akusasyon na isinagawa ito upang hindi na ma-retrieve ang files at magbura ng ebidensya,” it said in a statement.

Comelec presented at least three Facebook posts claiming that it deleted all of its election files, including those from former Presidential Anti-Corruption Commission chair Greco Belgica.

Comelec clarified that it only deleted soft copies of ballot faces, accountable forms, and voter information sheets (VIS) from the National Printing Office (NPO) data servers, in compliance with the Data Privacy Act, and not all election files related to the 2025 midterm elections.

Comelec Commissioner Rey Bulay, who oversees the Ballot Printing Committee, explained that the file deletion was carried out in accordance with a Comelec en banc resolution approved on May 27, 2025.

The poll body said the initiative is part of Comelec’s regular procedure conducted after every election. It also marks the end of the Ballot Printing Committee’s operations.

“Ito ay mahalagang parte ng data protection at transparency measures ng COMELEC, at isinagawa nang may pabatid sa election stakeholders at media, at naaayon sa mga umiiral na batas,” it said.

The Comelec also assured the public that it has an archive of the files of the 2025 elections.

“Subalit ang pagbubura ng files sa NPO Data Servers ay sinisiguro na walang maiiwan na files sa kanilang database, at hindi ito magagamit sa hindi awtorisadong bagay kapag wala nang empleyado ng COMELEC na naka-duty sa pasilidad ng NPO sa pagwawakas ng election period,” it said.

In an interview with reporters,Bulay said the deletion was done to ensure the data would not be used in the future.

“All the soft copies of ballot faces, every face issued in official ballots, VIS, those used in field testing, and reprints were erased from the database, from Comelec’s servers,” he said.

Last month, the Comelec started destroying 6.7 million unused official ballots and accountable forms printed for the polls.

The Philippines conducted its 2025 midterm elections last May 12.