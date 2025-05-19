Spotted: LED billboards congratulating Robredo, Vico Sotto after winning 2025 polls

An LED billboard spotted along EDSA caught Filipinos’ attention after it congratulated former vice president and now Naga City Mayor Leni Robredo, as well as Pasig City Mayor Vico Sotto, for their victories in the 2025 midterm elections

Photos of the billboard circulated online, as both Robredo and Sotto have long been associated with transparency and good governance.

“SPOTTED ON EDSA!” a Facebook user wrote on Sunday, May 19, with emojis.

EDSA is a major thoroughfare in Metro Manila with high traffic volume.

“Urban Deca Tower in Mandaluyong-Boni pulled a main character moment with its LED billboard flashing ‘CONGRATS’ to Mayor Leni Robredo and Mayor Vico Sotto last night!” he added.

“Literal flex ng city, EDSA traffic but make it ICONIC!” the online user continued.

The photo was credited to Fredgie Louis Aquino.

The post also made its way to Reddit, garnering 1,900 upvotes and 24 comments so far in the r/Philippines subreddit.

The photo also circulated on X (formerly Twitter), where it gained 8,800 likes, 938 reposts and 38 replies, with users commenting on the two leaders’ performance in public service

“Itong tandem, gaganda ang Pilipinas… Good governance… Priority mamamayan!!!!” a Pinoy wrote.

“Promoting a good governance… Kudos!!!” another X user commented.

“‘Yan ang totoong Good Governance!!!” a different Pinoy said.

Robredo ran for mayor of her hometown, Naga City, in the midterm elections, securing a landslide victory over rivals Toots De Quiros, Louie Ortega and Ganda Abrazado. She also made history as the city’s first female mayor.

Meanwhile, Sotto ran for his third and final term as Pasig City mayor, facing off against businesswoman Sarah Discaya of St. Gerard Construction Development Corp. Like Robredo, he secured a landslide victory.

Both officials have been publicly recognized for promoting transparency and good governance.

The Office of the Vice President under Robredo earned a certification from the International Organization for Standardization for its capabilities to deliver quality services and for demonstrating that its management systems are at par with international standards.

Meanwhile, Sotto in 2021 was recognized by the United States Department of State as one of its International Anti-Corruption Champions.