Antique bishop calls for coal transition on Semirara Island

A Catholic bishop in Antique province has called for a government-backed transition away from coal on Semirara Island as its mining contract nears expiration in 2027.

Bishop Marvyn Maceda of San Jose de Antique said the transition should protect workers, diversify livelihoods and rehabilitate communities that depend heavily on coal mining.

“The time to begin a just transition for Semirara is now,” Maceda said in a statement issued Oct. 4, the feast of St. Francis of Assisi, the patron saint of ecology.

“We ask that the transition begin now, while there is still time and while resources are still available to prepare for it responsibly,” he said.

His appeal came as the Department of Energy (DOE) reassesses its recent coal bidding process and the existing operating contract approaches expiration.

Maceda urged the government to establish a clear, time-bound and adequately funded transition plan while coal operations continue during an appropriate transition period.

The plan should include renewable energy development, worker retraining, economic diversification, social protection and the progressive rehabilitation of land and waters affected by mining, he said.

Workers facing job losses should receive just compensation from the industry, along with adequate social protection and assistance from the government, Maceda said.