Western Visayas bishops join opposition to Boracay casino

MANILA — Catholic bishops in Western Visayas have joined growing Church opposition to casino operations in Boracay, saying they could harm families and vulnerable communities.

In a joint statement, the bishops backed Bishop Cyril Villareal of Kalibo, who earlier spoke against gambling on the island resort. The Ecclesiastical Province of Capiz had issued its own statement opposing the casino.

READ: Aklan diocese decries Boracay’s first casino | Kalibo diocese’s pastoral statement on the recent opening and operation of a casino in Boracay

“Gambling is not merely a personal choice when its consequences extend to the entire family and community,” the bishops said.

They said gambling addiction can lead to heavy debts, lost savings, marital conflict and neglected children, taking money away from food, education and health care.

The bishops also said bigger casino operations could raise the risk of exploitation, human trafficking, drug abuse, fraud and other crimes. They said, however, that these problems should not automatically be blamed on every casino.

They acknowledged the benefits of investment and jobs in Boracay but said economic progress should not come at the cost of human dignity.

“Development must serve the human person, not sacrifice human dignity and family welfare for profit,” they said.

They urged government officials, business leaders and other groups to weigh the long-term social costs of casinos and listen to affected communities.

The bishops said Boracay’s future should rest on responsible tourism, decent jobs and environmental protection. They also asked Catholics to support people struggling with gambling addiction.

The statement was signed by Archbishop Midyphil Billones of Jaro, Archbishop Emeritus Jose Romeo Lazo of Jaro, and Bishops Gerardo Alminaza of San Carlos, Louie Galbines of Bacolod, Marvyn Maceda of San Jose de Antique and Emeritus Patricio Buzon of Bacolod.

“No to gambling casinos in Boracay. Yes to development that protects families, dignifies work, and serves the common good,” the bishops said.