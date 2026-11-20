Government agencies and offices are reminded to comply with the “one valid ID rule,” which requires them to accept the PhilSys ID, or National ID, as sufficient proof of identity.

The Anti-Red Tape Authority (ARTA) reminded government offices that the PhilSys ID, also known as the National ID, is sufficient as the sole proof of identity for government transactions.

The directive also applies to local government units (LGUs), government-owned and controlled corporations (GOCCs) and other government instrumentalities.

ARTA said these entities must comply with Memorandum Circular No. 2026-0007 (series of 2026), which reiterates the mandatory acceptance of the PhilSys ID and prohibits the imposition of redundant identification requirements.

“This issuance reinforces the mandatory acceptance of the PhilID, PSN, or their derivatives as sufficient proof of identity and prohibits government agencies from imposing redundant identification requirements,” it said in a social media post.

“It aims to make government transactions simpler, faster, and more convenient for the public, consistent with the government’s commitment to reducing red tape and improving public service delivery,” the ARTA added.

ARTA’s memorandum orders the “strict streamlining of identification requirements across all government transactions” and prohibits “the imposition of redundant ID requirements.”

It also reminds government offices of Republic Act No. 11055, or the Philippine Identification System Act, which recognizes the PhilSys ID as valid and sufficient proof of identity for all public and private transactions, eliminating the need to present multiple forms of identification.

ARTA also emphasized that “all covered government agencies shall strictly refrain from requiring a second or supplementary government-issued ID” once a valid PhilSys ID has been presented.

“Demanding a second ID solely to verify identity constitutes an unncessary, excessive, and redundant requirement is strictly prohibited,” it said in its memorandum.

ARTA also stated that government offices must accept all official forms of the PhilSys ID, whether presented as a physical card or a digital version through the eGovPH app.

It added that the PhilSys ID is sufficient proof of identity for various transactions, including passport and travel document applications, tax-related transactions, voter identification, enrollment in public schools and other processes requiring proof of identity.

The memorandum comes amid renewed interest in the social drama film “2 Valid IDs,” starring Marietta Subong (Pokwang), which features her character struggling to obtain financial assistance because she is required to present two IDs as proof of identity.

The film was an entry at Cinemalaya 2026 and recently completed its theatrical run.

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