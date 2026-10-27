‘Bakit kailangang pahirapan?’: Filipinos share ID woes amid ‘2 Valid IDs’ theatrical run

Filipinos have shared their frustrations over the requirement to present multiple valid IDs for certain transactions, with some recounting instances when their government-issued identification documents were questioned or rejected.

The issue is depicted in “2 Valid IDs,” a social drama film that follows a poor farmer’s struggle to obtain financial assistance for her hospitalized husband but faces bureaucratic hurdles because she cannot present the required identification documents.

The film, a Cinemalaya 2026 entry, stars Marietta Subong, popularly known as Pokwang, as Sylvia, a poor farmer who seeks financial assistance for her hospitalized husband but has no single valid ID. Marietta used her real name as she takes on a dramatic role that distinguishes her performance from the comedic characters she is widely known for.

As the film reaches audiences, viewers have taken to social media to share their reactions. They described the story as a painful depiction of the difficulties faced by Filipinos struggling to access basic services.

“I just watched 2 Valid IDs today, and honestly, nakakagalit at nakakalungkot isipin na ganito ang realidad ng sistema natin sa Pilipinas. The movie hits differently because it shows how an ordinary requirement can turn into a matter of life and death for someone who’s already struggling. Minsan, hindi mo maiwasang magtanong: bakit kailangang pahirapan pa ang mga taong nangangailangan na nga ng tulong?” a Threads user wrote.

View on Threads



Another viewer called the film a wake-up call about the challenges faced by poor Filipinos.

“Ang pelikulang ’to ay isang napakalaking sampal sa mukha ng gobyerno at sa bulok na sistemang patuloy na nagpapahirap sa mga mahihirap. Imbes na tulungan at iahon sa kahirapan, parang mas lalo pang ibinabaon. Hanggang kailan tayo magtitiis sa ganitong sistema? Hanggang kailan natin sasabihing, ‘Ganyan talaga, mahirap lang tayo’ na para bang normal at okay na tayo sa ganitong sistema,” the Threads user wrote.

“Hindi natin deserve ang ganitong klaseng gobyerno at sistema. Hindi dapat normal ang paghihirap, at lalong hindi dapat maging dahilan ang kahirapan para tratuhin tayo nang ganito. Let’s support this movie. PLEASE! Minsan, ang mga pelikulang ganito ang kailangan para imulat ang mga mata natin sa katotohanang matagal na nating tinitiis ang ganitong sistema,” the Threads user added.

Actor Richard Juan also weighed in on the issue, comparing the identification system in the Philippines with his experience growing up in Hong Kong.

“Grew up in HK where one ID does everything. Bank, restaurants, hospital, government…everything. Here? Driver’s license, TIN, SSS ID, postal ID, national ID…and not all of them are considered valid IDs 💀Grew up in HK where one ID does everything. Bank, restaurants, hospital, government…everything. Here? Driver’s license, TIN, SSS ID, postal ID, national ID…and not all of them are considered valid IDs 💀,” he wrote on Threads.

Another Therads user pointed out the difficulty of obtaining a valid ID when applicants are already required to present multiple identification documents.

“In the Philippines, in order for you to get 1 (one) valid ID, you have to own 2 (two) valid IDs 🤡 If walang 2 valid IDs? Mahaba ang listahan ng kailangan mong iprovide. Lahat na ata ng documents hihingiin sayo and sa bawat documents na yun, KAILANGAN MO PA DIN NG VALID ID HAHAHAHAHAHAHAHAHHAHAHAHA,” the Threads user wrote.

Other Filipinos also shared their experiences with identification requirements, echoing the difficulties portrayed in the film.

“Usually 3 ID’s. My 2 government-issued IDs [were] not honored, ‘di raw valid,” a social media user commented.

“Recognizing rights and privileges start from recognizing legitimate identity. For some reason, napakahirap mag-exist sa Pilipinas, especially ‘pag Pilipino ka,” another Pinoy commented.

“A government branch questioning government-issued identification documents says a lot about the integrity of legalities in this country,” the Pinoy added.

“May pinasukan akong isang establishment, may dala na akong passport, aba’y hinihingan pa rin ako ng security ng valid ID, napataas tuloy ang tono ng boses ko, biglang tumahimik,” another online user commented.

“Yah. Government ID na ‘yan, pinagdududahan pa, minsan ng government agencies pa,” wrote a different Pinoy.

Randy David weighs in on ID requirements

The online reactions came as columnist Randy David, the father of broadcast journalist Kara David, shared his thoughts on the issue after watching “2 Valid IDs.”

In a column published on October 25, David discussed how the lack of acceptable identification documents can prevent people from accessing basic services.

“Worse than being poor is being treated as if one did not exist. In today’s world, this means being barred from the most basic services for lack of an acceptable identity document,” he wrote in a column piece on October 25.

“It is to be, in short, undocumented. And in our country, one valid ID is often not enough. We are asked for two,” Randy added.

“This may feel like a sick joke played on the powerless, but it can happen to many of us. It is precisely the theme of the film ‘2 Valid IDs,’ which was shown at the Cinemalaya film festival in August,” he continued.

“I caught it last week in its brief commercial run, and came away feeling I had just watched one of the truest depictions of what it means to be poor in a modern society,” Randy added.

Randy also pointed to remittance firms and e-wallet providers that require two valid IDs, contrasting these requirements with the country’s “slow” process of obtaining a National ID.

“The system is unable to serve those who need it most, many of whose paper trail fails at the very first documentary requirement, the birth certificate,” Randy wrote.

Kara shared her father’s column on social media and tagged Marietta, who expressed gratitude for the support.

“Grabe, salamat po, Miss Kara David and Sir Randy, salamat po [nang] marami talaga,” the actress commented, accompanied by a heart and folded hands emojis.

National ID as proof of identity

The requirement for multiple IDs has also drawn questions from advocates and lawmakers who have pointed to the National ID’s intended role as proof of identity.

Mon Ibrahim, a columnist and lead convenor of the Alliance of Tech Innovators for the Nation, questioned the need for two IDs, saying the National ID is “sufficient proof of identity” under the Philippine Identification System (PhilSys) Act.

“This means no other ID should be required when you present it. It is also mandated for use in all transactions with the government and the private sector, including banks, social protection programs (like 4Ps), and passport applications,” he previously wrote.

Rep. Chel Diokno (Akbayan party-list) also said the National ID should serve as sufficient proof of identity, as provided under the law and Executive Order 162.



The PhilSys Act established a single national identification system for Filipinos and resident aliens to improve the delivery of government and social services, reduce bureaucratic red tape, prevent fraudulent transactions and promote financial inclusion.

Meanwhile, “2 Valid IDs” is showing in theaters nationwide across the Philippines following its release on October 14.

The film also stars Joey Marquez, Meryll Soriano and Zaijian Jaranilla. It was directed by Ma-an Asuncion-Dagñalan and written by Abet Pagdagdagan Raz.

The film won three awards at Cinemalaya 2026: Best Actress for Marietta, the Special Jury Prize and the Audience’s Choice Award.

—With Rosette Adel