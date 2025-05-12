Voters call on Comelec: ‘Pa-update po’ — Time to refresh outdated ID photos

“Pa-update po ng picture.”

Several voters took to social media on election day, May 12, to urge the Commission on Elections to update their voter profile photos, saying that the images used are outdated or no longer resemble them.

They clamored: “Pa-update po, Comelec!” before the throwback face haunts them again in the next election.

Some joked that their voter’s identification card photo looked like they were taken from their past lives, while others raised concerns over possible identity confusion.

“Taeng mukha yan! wala bang pag update dyan COMELEC? hahahahahaha! Since 2010 pa yan jusko wala pa din I.D.,” a Facebook user asked, tagging the official page of Comelec.

“Parang ayaw pa maniwala nang mga nag-a-assist dun na ako ‘yun, sabi ko na lang dati akong maligno,” she joked.

“DEAR COMELEC PAUPDATE SANA NG PICTURE NAMIN! HAHAHHAAHAHHAHAHAHAHA,” another Facebook user wrote.

“Tanggal angas talaga pag pinost ng Comelec yung id picture mo,” an online user posted.

Voters are also laughing the “face-off” between their voter’s ID pic and their newer national ID photo, dubbing it as the “final round.”

“Final round: COMELEC picture versus National ID picture,” FFTM or “Follow The Trend Movement,” a Pinoy pop culture-oriented page, wrote.

“Puksaan ng Comelec Picture vs. National ID Picture. Comelec pede po ba pabago po ng picture sa Watch List niyo este sa Voters’ List niyo, ito na po yung itsura ko after kong mag bagong buhay,” a Facebook user quipped.

“Sino ang panalo: Comelec picture versus National ID picture,” another posted.

“Comelec Vs. National Id: ‘I-UPDATE ANG PICTURE SA COMELEC ANG SIGAW NG TAONG BAYAN’ jokjok only. Pinaskil pa kase ngayon awits okay na nga ng sarili lang nakakakita nakaraan HAHAHAA,” a Facebook user wrote in jest with laughed emojis.