Walking with the iPhone 18 Pro at the midnight launch

More than a hundred customers waited overnight just to be among the first to get their hands on the new iPhone 18 Pro, lining up as early as Oct. 14, 2026, ahead of its midnight launch in Glorietta.

For these eager buyers, the wait was about more than getting a new phone. It was also a chance to enjoy launch-day perks, special gifts, and exciting raffle prizes.

The event drew a mix of customers, from groups of friends who lined up together to mothers accompanied by their children.

Michelle, the first customer in line, waited to get her hands on the iPhone 18 Pro Max in Glacier. She said she was most excited about the complimentary Marshall Bromley 450 speaker, valued at P44,990.

Customers were offered guaranteed perks worth more than P33,000, while the first 100 customers in line were also set to receive bonus gifts.

Beyond the guaranteed perks, customers also had the chance to join the grand raffle, with prizes including a Singapore cruise for two and VIP concert tickets.

Adding to the excitement of the midnight launch, OPM band Over October took the stage for live performances, with Mikee Reyes hosting the event.

Content creators CK De Leon, Gab Gutierrez and Nicole Lim were also present to celebrate the iPhone 18 Pro launch.

With customers lining up overnight, live music, and prizes up for grabs, the midnight launch brought together technology and entertainment for an evening celebrating the arrival of the new iPhone.

The iPhone 18 Pro is now available at Digital Walker stores, with a starting suggested retail price (SRP) of P99,990.