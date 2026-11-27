MANILA — Pope Leo XIV has elevated a Marian shrine in La Union province to the rank of minor basilica, recognizing its longstanding importance as a center of pilgrimage and devotion.

The Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Namacpacan in Luna town received the designation following the approval of its petition by the Vatican’s Dicastery for Divine Worship and the Discipline of the Sacraments.

Shrine rector and parish priest Fr. Roberto Benito Collado announced the Varican approval during Mass on Nov. 24, coinciding with the shrine’s annual feast.

“This is a very beautiful blessing to us. This is also a manifestation of our great devotion to our Lady of Namacpacan,” Collado said.

The shrine becomes the second minor basilica in the Diocese of San Fernando de La Union, following the Minor Basilica and Diocesan Shrine of Our Lady of Charity in the nearby town of Agoo.

Dedicated to the patroness of the diocese and Ilocano travelers, the Namacpacan shrine has long been a center of Marian devotion, pilgrimage and prayer.

The church traces its roots to 1690, when Namacpacan was established as a town and parish under the patronage of St. Catherine of Alexandria. It was transferred from Darigayos to its present location in 1741.

Its Marian devotion grew after an image of the Blessed Virgin arrived in Darigayos in 1871. Originally intended for the Immaculate Conception Seminary in Vigan, the image reportedly took refuge in Namacpacan after a storm at sea.

According to local tradition, repeated attempts to bring the image elsewhere failed, prompting devotees to believe that the Blessed Mother had chosen the town as her home. She is now venerated as Our Lady of Namacpacan, affectionately known as Apo Baket.

The shrine said the new designation would strengthen its mission as a spiritual home for pilgrims, foster communion with the universal Church and draw the faithful closer to Jesus Christ through Mary’s intercession.

A minor basilica is an honorary title granted by the pope to churches distinguished by their historical, spiritual, pastoral or liturgical significance, signifying a special bond with the pope and the universal Church.