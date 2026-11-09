Pope accepts resignation of Bangued bishop

MANILA — Pope Leo XIV has accepted the resignation of Bishop Leopoldo Jaucian from the pastoral care of the Diocese of Bangued in northern Philippines.

The Vatican announced the decision at noon Saturday, Nov. 7 (7 p.m. Philippine time). Jaucian, 66, was one of three active Filipino bishops belonging to the Society of the Divine Word.

The Holy See Press Office said the pope accepted his resignation under Paragraph 2 of Canon 401 of the Code of Canon Law, which provides for bishops who are unable to fulfill their duties because of ill health or another grave reason.

Ordained a priest in 1988, Jaucian was appointed bishop of Bangued on Jan. 5, 2007. He received episcopal ordination on March 26 that year and was installed on March 31.

He led the diocese for around 19 years.

With Jaucian’s resignation, the number of vacant ecclesiastical jurisdictions in the Philippines has risen to seven. These include the dioceses of Bangued, Parañaque, Masbate, Kabankalan, Ilagan and Borongan, as well as the Apostolic Vicariate of Jolo.

Jaucian currently chairs the CBCP Episcopal Commission on Mission. He previously headed the Episcopal Commission on Mutual Relations and the Episcopal Commission on Youth.

According to Church laws, the College of Consultors must elect a diocesan administrator within eight days when the diocese becomes vacant, or sede vacante, to oversee its temporary governance.