QUEZON City — The Diocese of Cubao has opened its third drop-in center for people living on the streets, expanding Church efforts to provide shelter, support and opportunities for personal growth.

Bishop Elias Ayuban Jr. blessed the “Kasama Ka San Jose – Community Kaagapay Center” on Nov. 23, during celebrations marking the 75th founding anniversary of the Diocesan Shrine of St. Joseph in Quezon City.

The center will be under the direct care of the shrine and was established in partnership with KaSaMa Ka Inc. (Kaagapay ng mga Sandigan ng Masang nasa Kalsada Inc.), a nongovernmental organization of priests, religious sisters, social workers and academicians.

The diocese’s two other centers are Bahay Mapalad, an apostolate of the Missionary Servants of the Holy Spirit Sisters, and Silong Palau, managed by the Carmelite Missionaries.

Ayuban said the three centers were made possible through partnerships among parishes, religious congregations and laypeople. They provide temporary shelter, practical assistance and opportunities for personal and spiritual formation.

In his homily, the bishop said people living on the streets should not be seen merely as recipients of charity but also as individuals capable of leading others closer to God.

Reflecting on the example of St. Joseph, he said, “Joseph was at the margins, yet he shows us that in God’s eyes, we are all at the center, especially the poor.”

Ayuban expressed hope that the diocese would become known for its commitment to people experiencing poverty and homelessness.

“I want the Diocese of Cubao to be known as a diocese with a heart, a big heart for the poor, especially those without homes,” he said.