A family-owned steak restaurant that previously shared plans to sell its branches has sparked hope among supporters after hinting that it may continue operations.

On Wednesday, November 25, Steak To One, which is managed by business owner-content creator Rachel Imperial, and also advocates for animal welfare, shared an update on Facebook about its business following its earlier announcement that it would sell its branches due to mental health reasons and a lack of government support.

“The supPAWrt has been overwhelming. Parang kayang iLABAN,” it wrote, accompanied by folded hands and paw print emojis.

The post has garnered more than 420 reactions and eight comments on Facebook.

“I wish you strength and courage in navigating your business during these challenging economic times. Laban lang. Kaya po ninyo iyan. We believe in you,” a Facebook user wrote.

“Laban po. Never tried your restaurant pero I know may advocacy and help po kayo sa animals. Will visit your restaurant one day!” another commented, accompanied by a folded hands emoji.

“Labannnn, we love youuuu,” a different Pinoy wrote.

“Laban lang po!!!! May God bless you more,” another said.

Last week, the owner of the food business announced that all of its branches were being put up for sale.

“FOR SALE: STEAK TO ONE ALL BRANCHES. RFS: ‘DI NA PO KAYA NG MENTAL HEALTH KO AND WALANG SUPORTA SA GOBYERNO. Not hacked,” a post on the restaurant’s page read before.

RELATED: Patrons rally behind family-owned steakhouse as it puts all 3 branches up for sale

Earlier this year, a survey by the Restaurant Owners Association of the Philippines (RestoPH) found that restaurant owners had experienced a decline in sales.

Another report found that Filipinos were dissatisfied with their financial situations, citing the rising cost of living as a contributing factor.

After Steak To One’s announcement that it would close its branches, Filipinos flocked to the restaurant to show their support for the business and its animal welfare advocacy.

A portion of the restaurant’s proceeds goes toward caring for rescued stray animals, including feeding, vaccinating and sheltering them.

The restaurant operates three branches, one in BF Homes, Parañaque, and two in Quezon City, located in Maginhawa and Batasan Hills.