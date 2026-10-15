‘Grabe, tumal’: Marikina cafe owner laments ‘zero sales’ turnout

Hopes of a “-ber” season sales rebound fell flat for a Marikina cafe owner who reported earning nothing for an entire day.

Oj Diaz Bondoc, owner and CEO of the Babu Bakeshop Marikina, on Monday, October 12, shared that their business logged “zero sales” for that day.

“Grabe, tumal,” he wrote on Facebook.

“We thought na makakabawi na kami this month dahil ‘ber-months’ na. You can’t presume or umasa na sa specific month or araw na dadating makakabawi ka na, kasi madi-disappoint ka lang,” Bondoc added.

Businesses usually see a rise in sales in the “-ber” months, or from September to December, when people are more inclined to spend and shop as the Holiday season approaches.

Bondoc then looked back at his past business venture and expressed hope that they will overcome the challenging period.

“I remember nong nagkaroon kami ng zero sales sa previous food business venture namin na nagsara. (Flaming Sizzle). Sobrang nakakalungkot. I think part talaga ‘to of being a business owner,” he said.

“Mahirap, but I know this will come to an end. I believe in God’s plan for us and for our café. This time, we will never give up and will continue operating despite the disheartening circumstances. Laban lang. Alam kong pansamantala lang ito at makakabawi rin!” the cafe owner added.

Babu Bakeshop is a cafe in Marikit Homes, Marikina that sells personalized cakes, pastries and snacks, iced coffee drinks and fruit ade. It also sells rice menus.

The cafe also offers delivery for those who want to enjoy its offerings from the comfort of their home.