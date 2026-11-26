Filipinos pushed back against the proposed coffee tax, saying the beverage is more than just a daily staple for some adults who rely on it to get through the day, sometimes using it as a substitute for meals.

The proposal came from Olivia Limpe-Aw, president and chief executive officer of Destileria Limtuaco, the country’s oldest distillery.

She is also the representative of the Distilled Spirits Association of the Philippines.

Limpe-Aw raised the suggestion during a hearing of the House Committee on Ways and Means on Wednesday, November 25, which tackled pending bills seeking to increase excise taxes on alcoholic beverages.

She said the alcohol industry is already “maxed out in terms of taxation” and suggested coffee be taxed instead, citing “changing consumer behavior.”

“‘Yung mga Gen Z natin, hindi na sila masyadong umiinom ng alak. Gusto nila kape. ‘Yun na nga ang sabi namin kay Cong. Miro (Quimbo), baka gusto niyong i-tax ‘yung kape, kasi ‘yun ang malaki, hindi talaga ‘yung alak. And ang mahal ng kape,” Limpe-Aw said.

Gen Z refers to people born from 1997 to 2012.

House Committee on Ways and Means Chairperson Miro Quimbo turned down the idea, saying that many Filipinos might get sleepy.

“‘Wag muna tayo. Sa alak muna tayo. Baka dumami ang antukin kapag kape ang pinag-usapan,” he said.

The Department of Finance said excise tax collections from locally manufactured wines fell 24.8% lower from January to September 2026 compared to the same period last year.

Collections from locally manufactured fermented liquor also decreased by 0.2%.

The proposal immediately drew criticism from Filipinos, with some pointing out that coffee serves as a source of sustenance for people who may not have enough food to eat.

“There are reasons why an excise (sin) tax is imposed on alcohol. One of which is to discourage excessive consumption and prevent the health and societal costs that might come with it,” an online user wrote.

“So what in the actual f*** is this? Coffee is an everyday staple for students and working [Filipinos]. ‘Yung iba ngang walang-wala, kape na lang ang pantawid-gutom. And instead of being glad na Gen Zs are drinking less, you thought of it as an opportunity para magpataba ulit ng bulsa?” the online user added.

“A decline in alcohol tax revenue means the sin tax is working as intended. Bakit idadamay ang kape na bumubuhay sa milyun-milyong Pilipino araw-araw?” the X user continued.

“Minsan nga kape na lang ang afford ng mga tao kasi sobrang mahal na ng mga bilhin to eat properly tapos may eepal pa, HAY GIGIL AKO SA INYO, UGH,” commented another user.

“P**** po, Ms. Olivia Limpe-Aw. P**** very much. KAPE na nga lang ang afford namin, at minsan, inuulam ko pa ang brewed coffee with hotdog and rice sa mga panahong walang-wala ako. Baliw ka ba, MS. OLIVIA?” a different Pinoy said.

Another online user, whose family produces Sulu coffee, also weighed in, describing Limpe-Aw as “out of touch.”

“Tax coffee because people are drinking less alcohol? How disgustingly out of touch,” Joe wrote.

“For six decades, my family has produced native Kahawa Sug. Long before café culture, coffee was already a daily necessity for our market vendors, laborers, construction workers, and street sweepers who could barely afford a meal,” he added.

“Their affordable caffeine fix is not your next revenue opportunity. Why should the working class pay for the liquor industry’s declining sales?” Joe continued.

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“Our native and various tribes in ZC and neighboring islands working odd jobs, the vendors spending their entire day in Magay, construction workers laboring under the scorching sun, and street sweepers who can barely afford a meal a day,” Joe continued.

“That humble cup of native coffee is their affordable caffeine fix to survive another exhausting day of making ends meet. I saw that every day when I go visit our factory in Magay, when they came to my dad for their fill of free coffee to get through their day,” he added.

Experts said coffee, a staple beverage among adults, contains caffeine that may help reduce fatigue, boost energy and improve exercise endurance and performance.

Regular coffee intake has also been linked to a lower risks of type 2 diabetes and depression, and may support brain, liver and heart health.

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