‘Legacy continues’: Josephine’s former location to house new Filipino restaurant

Josephine Restaurant’s legacy will continue.

This was made known after Vikings Group of Restaurants announced that it will soon house Rosario in Josephine’s former location.

“ROSARIO will excite food enthusiasts and Tagaytay city’s tourists and locals as it journeys to become one of the best homes for Filipino cuisines and traditional Filipino comfort food from different regions in the country,” the restaurant chain said.

The upcoming restaurant will also offer heirloom recipes using fresh ingredients and traditional cooking techniques which is perfect for family gatherings.

Many celebrated the continuation of Josephine’s legacy.

“So many memories of this place. And now new start for ‘Rosario.’ Excited na [ako] sa opening,” a Facebook user said.

“YEHEY!! yun signature Josephine’s Bulalo kaya magiging unli buffet din? hehe!” a social media user jokingly asked.

“Wow, excited mas malapit na,” an online user commented.

“Interesting update on the closing of Tagaytay’s iconic restaurant, Josephine’s,” a Facebook user wrote.

Last week, Josephine Restaurant made headlines after it closed last December.

Meanwhile, early this year, a Google user uploaded a photo of the place where a sign was put up at the entrance, saying: “Closed for Renovation”.

Josephine Restaurant has been a must-visit buffet in Tagaytay, Cavite since it opened its doors to the public in 1995.

It is located along General E. Aguinaldo Highway, Maharlika West, Tagaytay City in Cavite.

