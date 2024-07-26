Delivery rider in Carina flood sparks concern over courier safety

A delivery rider’s dedication to delivering goods during severe flooding highlighted the need for public consideration of courier safety during Typhoon Carina and accompanying torrential rains.

On Wednesday, a user posted on X (formerly Twitter) about a GrabFood rider carrying his top box on his back while wading through knee-deep floodwaters.

“Grab! I-close niyo na muna services niyo. Maawa kayo sa riders. Please lang,” they wrote.

Grab!!! I-close niyo na muna services niyo. Maawa kayo sa riders. Please lang. pic.twitter.com/2wCO1PMa8s — REN ♡ (@worangshi) July 24, 2024

The video sparked concern among the local online community about the courier’s safety amid severe weather and heavy monsoon rains.

“I hope that in the future, these riders get protection either through company policy or by law. They shouldn’t be limited to either risking their lives or not earning anything,” an X user said.

“Grab/Food Panda riders are humans too, they are not robots if keri [kaya] niyo mag cook please do so. Super sad lang na need pa rin nilang magtrabaho in times like this. Please do understand na they’re affected too, ” another online user commented.

Despite the harsh weather, some social media users admired and empathized with the rider’s efforts.

“Dito pumapasok yung katagang ‘gagawin ang lahat para sa pamilya’ dahil alam nila na hindi sa lahat ng oras ay nakasalalay sa tulong ang itutustos para sa pamilya, kaya they need to act consistently kahit pa ikakapahamak nila ‘to,” one Facebook user commented.

“This is why these fields should be appreciated and respected more… Some jobs, for the sake of maintaining the comfort of society, just NEVER STOPS.” one commenter said.

“Suspending Grab services would significantly impact riders, as it would cut off a crucial source of income. Every unearned centavo represents a missed opportunity. Given the choice, they would likely continue despite the storm,” an online user shared.

“Actually, the bigger businesses (Grab, etc.) should do something about the riders. Both sides have a point eh. Too risky for the riders yet they need to survive. Wag i-close ang services kasi both consumer and rider ang magsuffer nyan. It should be GRAB offering better employment and incentives to their riders!” an X user suggested.

Despite the ongoing storm, deliveries continued. Grab Philippines addressed the concerns in a statement on Wednesday.

“While we understand that some of our delivery partners may still want to pursue earning opportunities, we have proactively communicated and emphasized that their safety must always come first. Through online channels and in-app notifications, we have been advising them to avoid flooded areas,” it read.

The company also asked for customers’ patience, noting that deliveries might be delayed due to the weather.