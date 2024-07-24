VP Sara Duterte’s office launches relief ops amid reports of overseas trip

Vice President Sara Duterte reportedly flew overseas on Wednesday amid heavy rainfall in Luzon and relief efforts are ongoing in Mindanao. This was as back-to-back cyclones and torrential rainfall triggered flashfloods and landslides in various parts of the country.

Social media users, meanwhile, are commenting on reports that Duterte was spotted at the Ninoy Aquino International Airport in Manila.

Manila Bulletin posted an image purportedly of Duterte wearing a hoodie and a mask at the airport. It reported that she was about to fly to Germany.

The Office of the Vice President, however, has not made Duterte’s trip public.

As tropical cyclone Carina (international name Gaemi) was upgraded to a super typhoon on Wednesday evening and Metro Manila has been placed under a state of calamity, Duterte’s office and staff prepared relief operations for those severely affected.