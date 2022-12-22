PSA: Road advisories for motorists ahead of Eraserheads concert and during Holidays

Some local government units informed motorists and commuters of road situations in relation to a concert and the coming Holiday season.

The city government of Tagaytay announced that it is imposing a one-way scheme on the following dates:

Dec. 22–26, 2022

Dec. 30–31, 2022

Jan. 1, 2023

It said that those going to Batangas should take JP Rizal Avenue, while those going to Manila should take the Tagaytay-Nasugbu (Aguinaldo) Highway.

Last year, it also implemented a one-way scheme due to the “influx of vehicles coming from Batangas and Manila” around the same period.

Tagaytay is among the most popular tourist destinations among Filipinos, especially those from Metro Manila, due to its accessibility from the metropolis.

It offers cool breezes, majestic views of Taal Lake and the Taal Volcano, and restaurants serving the city’s most famous dish — classic bulalo or beef marrow stew.

Meanwhile, the city government of Parañaque in Metro Manila also released an advisory in relation to the upcoming Eraserheads reunion concert slated Thursday evening.

The OPM band is performing with the original members, including vocalist Ely Buendia, at the SMDC Festival Grounds in Parañaque City after years of being disbanded.

Controversies previously hounded the reunion after some Pinoys questioned the inclusion of Marcus Adoro, who was accused of abuse by his daughter Syd Hartha and former girlfriend Barbara Ruaro.

Marcus said he hoped to have a “second chance for redemption” with his daughter.

Ely’s manager also said before that the vocalist would only agree to the concert if Marcus resolved his issue.