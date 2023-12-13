Lenovo shares how you can power up a gamer’s Christmas this year

Global technology powerhouse Lenovo is making gamers’ Christmas sweet with its world-class gaming devices that are ideal for the gift-giving season.

The world’s largest PC company listed three of its devices from its latest lineup which it said caters to a wide variety of gamers, from beginners to hardcore gaming enthusiasts.

These are Lenovo’s Legion and LOQ lineups that provide hours of quality performance and immersive gameplay.

Powerful luxury

Launched last September, the Lenovo Legion 9i has already garnered a solid fanbase of gamers who swear by the device’s premium quality and impressive technology.

Dubbed the “King of Cool,” it is the world’s first 16-inch AI-tuned gaming laptop with an integrated liquid-cooling system.

Here are more of its features:

13th Gen Intel® Core™ i9-13980HX processor

AI-tuned triple-fan air-cooling system with 6,333 individual intake vents

Innovative new A-cover made from forged carbon chips

94% screen-to-body Mini- LED display

Up to 2TB of PCIe (Gen 4) SSD storage

The Lenovo Legion 9i can be bought at P347,995.

Inspire future pros

Gaming beginners can get a powerful headstart with Lenovo’s newest sub-brand LOQ, a mighty and versatile gaming device that has the following elements:

Up to a 13th Gen Intel Core processor or AMD Ryzen 7000 Series CPU

Lenovo LA AI Chip powering the built-in Lenovo AI

Engine+ designed to tune wattage and thermal performance for optimized gameplay

Support up to 32GB storage

Future-proofed with two slots for RAM and two PCIe slots for expanded RAM and storage down the line

The Lenovo LOQ 15IRH8 RTX 4050 can be availed starting at P79,995.

Portability realness

Gamers on-the-go can enjoy Windows PC gaming power in the palm of their hands with Lenovo Legion Go, the brand’s first Windows gaming handheld device.

It has less than top-tier specs and visuals that make it a game-changer in the Legion lineup.

Here are its features:

Powered by AMD Ryzen™ Z1 Series processors

An 8.8-inch Lenovo PureSight Gaming Display for quality visuals

Also powered by AMD RNDA™ Graphics and smart power management technology

Controllers are detachable, hall effect joysticks for more flexibility in game styles

Capable of converting into FPS mode for impromptu FPS gaming sessions

The Lenovo Legion Go can be purchased at P49,995.

For further information, the public can visit the online Lenovo Flagship Store at this link.

They may also visit Lenovo’s exclusive stores and authorized resellers nationwide.