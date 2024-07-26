Who’s who: Guest judges of ‘Drag Race Philippines’ Season 3

The premiere of “Drag Race Philippines” (“DRPH”) Season 3 is nearing, with 11 drag artists competing for the crown.

On Thursday, “DRPH” released a trailer that once again showed Paolo Ballesteros or “Mama Pao” returning to the main stage as the host. This was also revealed in the teaser released early this month.

Filipino-American drag artist Jiggly Caliente, actress and TV host KaladKaren, photographer BJ Pascual and fashion designed Rajo Laurel also remained seated as the show’s regular judges.

This year, eight celebrities were unveiled to be among those who will deliberate which queen is set to be the next “Drag Race Philippines” superstar.

Get to know them here:

Jolina Magdangal

“DRPH” revealed that the “Magandang Buhay” host and actress will be the first episode guest judge.

She is known for her role as “Joey” in “Home Alone da Riber” and for being the second half of the loveteam pair with Marvin Agustin in “Labs Kita… Okey Ka Lang?”, “Hey Babe!”, “Flames: The Movie!” and “Gimik”.

Melai Cantiveros-Francisco

The actress and comedienne has shown a glimpse of her quirky side in the workroom in the latest “Drag Race Philippines” trailer where she will serve as among the guest judges.

She is known for winning the first season of “Pinoy Big Brother” in 2006 and for earning the “Best Actor” award at the Asia Artist Awards in 2023.

She is also Jolina’s co-host in “Magandang Buhay”.

Janella Salvador

The supervillain actress will also appear as a guest judge this season.

She debuted on TV as the preppy daughter “Nikki” in “Be Careful With My Heart” but has since evolved into her most current antagonist role as “Valentina” in the modern-day series “Darna”.

Janella also expressed her support for the LGBTQ+ community when she performed at this year’s Quezon City Pride March and released her music video “Hey You” starring her co-star Jane De Leon.

LGBTQ+ stands for Lesbians, Gays, Bisexuals, Transgenders, Queers and more.

Sharon Cuneta

Dubbed “The Megastar”, the singer-actress will judge this year’s “DRPH”.

She has made significant contributions to Philippine entertainment, such as her hit song “Mr. DJ” and films “Bituing Walang Ningning”, “Crying Ladies” and “Caregiver”.

R’Bonney Gabriel

The Filipino-American beauty queen is following the footsteps of former episode judge, Miss Universe 2015 Pia Wurtzbach.

R’Bonney, a fashion designer, was crowned Miss Universe in 2022. She has been spotted in the country since April hosting gigs, fulfilling her modeling commitment and other projects as well personally exploring her second home.

Angeline Quinto

Another hitmaker has joined “DRPH” roster of guest judges.

Angeline’s win at “Star Power: Search for the Next Female Pop Superstar” in 2011 jumpstarted her career as a singer. She is popularly known for her songs “Patuloy Ang Pangarap” and “Piliin Mo Ang Pilipinas.”

The singer-actress is also the host of “I Can See Your Voice.”

Kyle Echarri

Kapamilya heartthrob singer-actor, Kyle Echarri, will take part in this year’s “DRPH” as a guest judge.

He is popularly known as “Robert” in “Senior High” and “Moises” in “Pamilya Sagrado” with actor Piolo Pascual.

Precious Paula Nicole

The first-ever “Drag Race Philippines” superstar has reprised her role as this year’s guest judge.

Precious won the first season of “DRPH” and has also starred in the short film “Happy (M)others day” alongside Phi Palmos as well as iWantTFC original series “Drag You and Me”.

Breaking the curse?

With the new roster of guest judges, drag enthusiasts and fans’ expectations for the reality competition grew.

“This season’s guest judges?! COME THROUGH!” a fan posted on X (formerly Twitter).

“This better break the S3 curse,” another fan said.

“I think the Philippines might avoid that season 3 curse from the look of the trailer ngl (not gonna lie),” an online user commented.

According to “Drag Race” wiki, they consider third seasons a curse because of the show’s overall quality, story and competition.

“Drag Race Philippines” is the Filipino version of “RuPaul’s Drag Race.”

The new season, produced by World of Wonder and Fullhouse Asia Production Studios, is set to premiere on August 7.