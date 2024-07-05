‘Island gurl time’: R’Bonney Gabriel names Siargao as ‘favorite island’

“Island gurl time.”

Miss Universe 2022 R’Bonney Gabriel finally fulfilled one of her desires to visit Siargao, one of the most famous tourist destinations in the country.

The Filipino-American beauty queen on Friday shared how her first day on the island went, from her plane ride to how she ended her day.

“Island gurl time,” she wrote on TikTok on July 5.

R’Bonney said her “breathtaking” airplane view of the island “inspired” her to work on planning her fashion collection.

Apart from being a beauty queen, the half-Pinay is also a sustainable fashion designer.

In her video, the former Miss Universe shared that she went to the famous “Sunset Bridge,” also known as Catangnan Bridge, in Siargao to witness the sun setting down.

“There were so many people hanging out, and vendors — I loved it!” she exclaimed.

R’Bonney also visited Cloud 9, a famous surfing spot in Siargao, and had a two-toned smoothie to cap off her day.

In the comments, the beauty queen said she is “loving” her stay on the island.

She also shared pictures of her on Instagram with the caption, “Think I found my new favorite island.”

In 2022, R’Bonney revealed that she wanted to go to Siargao, adding that she heard there was “a lot of scuba diving over there.”

The beauty queen has been in the country since April for “special projects” like modeling gigs, television appearances, and other activities.

She occasionally goes back to the United States to attend some events.

