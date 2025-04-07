‘Saklap’: Why Jennica Garcia is disappointed over closure of Japan surplus shop in Cainta

Actress Jennica Garcia expressed her disappointment after learning that a Japan surplus shop she had been eyeing to visit in Cainta, Rizal, has closed.

The “Saving Grace” actress on Thursday, April 3, posted about her experience commuting to 1RJAJ Trading Company Inc. in the area, which she later found out had been closed for three months already.

1RJAJ Trading Company Inc. describes itself as a supply store that sells assorted products, mostly imported from Japan and the United Kingdom.

“SAKLAP,” Jennica wrote on a Facebook post with a loudly crying emoji.

“Commute lang po ako papunta Cainta. Ini-isa isa ko kasi mga JAPAN SURPLUS na kaya ko puntahan, mga idol,” she added with a disappointed face emoji.

“I Googled 1RJAJ Trading Company Inc. Open daw until [9 p.m.] today pero matagal na po pala sarado. 3 [Three] months na daw,” the actress further said.

She then sought surplus shop recommendations from her followers, lamenting that her effort to travel had been wasted.

“Itong araw na ito, si-net ko kasi talaga po sana for Japan Surplus,” Jennica said, sharing a picture of her with an unamused expression.

In the comments, the actress said she was “hunting for vintage or antique furnitures, clocks, and lamps.”

She also shared three posts about searching for Japan surplus shops in Metro Manila, Cavite, and Laguna, expressing her intention to dedicate days to “hunt” for the items she wants.

On Saturday, April 5, Jennica shared her successful Japan surplus shopping trip in Laguna, where she had a friend drive and accompany her.

“Thank you sa recos, so babalik ko lang ‘yung tulong niyo sa’kin,” she wrote on a Facebook post.

The actress then listed the operational Japan surplus shops in the province for the information of her followers, as well as what to expect in each shop.

“Happy shopping po sa inyo!” Jennica wrote.

She also shared some refurbishment hacks, encouraging her followers to give preloved items a try.

“Maraming magandang pieces na kaya natin i-repaint para magmukhang bago. Ang iba naman, wood polish lang kailangan tapos maganda na po,” the actress said.

“Kung marunong ka magtahi, bagsak ang presyo ng may mga maliit na butas. Madali po natin ito ma-repair,” she added.

“‘Wag matakot bumili ng used clothes, curtain, kumot, etc. Pwede pa ‘yan! Laban mo, babad mo muna sa mainit tubig, tapos, laba ulit, palag na po ‘yan. Enjoy at ingat po!” Jennica said.

Japan surplus shops are stores that sell secondhand and preloved items from Japan and other countries. These shops offer a variety of items, ranging from dinnerware and musical instruments to home decor.