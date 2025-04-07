Clearing pimples in style: New pimple patch designs unveiled

Clearing pimples has been made cute and stylish through an acne solution.

To level up its skincare game, Posh Skin Co. introduced a sleek rebrand with new pimple patch designs.

The new designs include yellow stars, multicolored stars, and metallic foils.

The pimple patches now feature updated packaging with a sleek, minimalist design following the rebrand.

“We took on a cleaner and simpler packaging approach to let the pimple patch designs speak for themselves,” renowned fashion stylist and Posh Skin Co. partner, Charmaine Palermo said.

“We wanted to highlight what truly matters—effective skincare that empowers people,” she added.

The brand said the ultra-thin daytime patches are discreet for all-day wear, while the nighttime patches help with healing during sleep.

It not only expanded the designs but is also set to provide new, versatile acne solutions that fit seamlessly into any lifestyle.

“Acne care should be as dynamic as people’s lives because breakouts can happen at any time,” Palermo said.

“We wanted to offer more options to treat and prevent breakouts effectively, so we are expanding our line with acne solutions that can easily integrate into any skincare routine,” she added.

The pimple patches, released in March, are available for purchase through e-commerce platforms like Shopee, Lazada, TikTok Shop, the official Posh Skin Co. website, and select Watsons stores nationwide.

—Rosette Adel